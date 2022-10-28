Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic on Thursday giving President Biden a negative assessment of the upcoming midterm elections for his party, specifically in Georgia.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said, without realizing the microphone was on, while in conversation with Biden, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

The politicians were gathered on a New York airfield when the incident occurred.

"It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker,” Schumer was heard saying.

Schumer was also overheard by the hot mic saying the party was doing better in Nevada.

"It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today, so that's good...we're picking up steam in Nevada,” Schumer said.

Polling website FiveThirtyEight projected a 1.7 percent lead for Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock over challenger Republican Walker.

The Georgia race is considered pivotal for whichever party takes control of the Senate after November.

With neither candidate polling over 50 percent, a runoff vote may be needed to decide the eventual winner in Georgia.