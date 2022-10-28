The Chief Rabbi of Great Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, will participate with his wife in the coronation of King Charles which will be held in a few months.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, and therefore the royal family decided to allow Rabbi Mirvis to visit Clarence House, the palace where King Charles and his wife Camilla live, as there would be no other way in which the Rabbi could participate in the ceremony.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that before arriving at the king's home, Rabbi Mirvis will participate in a festive Shabbat night meal with the Jewish communities living in the area.

He will then arrive at Clarence House, located less than a kilometer from Westminster Abbey, where the coronation is to take place.

Rabbi Mirvis continues a 120-year-old tradition according to which the country's Chief Rabbi participates in the coronation of the king. Rabbi Herman Adler was the first rabbi to participate in the event when King Edward VII was crowned in 1902, also on a Saturday.

The former Chief Rabbi of the kingdom, Rabbi Israel Brodich, participated in the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth last month, Buckingham Palace moved the start time of a special event held in her memory to allow Rabbi Mirvis to attend a class held on Friday and to return to his home in North London in time before Shabbat.