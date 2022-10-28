The New York Times is in a panic. The Republicans are fielding a list of 67 black, Latino, Asian and Native American candidates. NBC is panicking to report that Republicans are winning among Hispanics. Bloomberg is panicking: "Republicans have the record [votes] of black and Hispanic candidates despite Trump ...". Time Magazine is panicking because in California (where the "woke revolution" has sickened minorities) Asians are looking to the right. The Washington Post panics: "The Hispanic voting margin for the Dems shrinks." Again the New York Times: "Hispanics are shifting to the right."

Jonathan Chait, an essayist who was among the first to sound the alarm on the "illiberal left", writes in New York Magazine that "impenetrable jargon, irrational crowds, disturbing forced apology sessions, absurd dismissals, slogans such as Black Lives Matter, Green Transition, trans women are women, 1619, Defund the Police ”went too far. Especially because, as we read in the Wall Street Journal, Hispanics today identify themselves more and more with three words: “Family, faith and freedom”.

And it is quite clear that the Democrats have attacked these values ​​in recent years.

And so historic Democratic voters, like Hispanics, are migrating to Republicans. The New York Times reports. "Hispanic voters, alienated from progressive labels and mottos like Latinx, have moved to the right." Latinx was created as a gender neutral alternative term. But Pew Research revealed that only 3 percent of Hispanics use the term, compared with 9 percent of white liberals.

Yet Joe Biden continues to call Hispanics Latinx. "I want to say this on behalf of all Hispanic Americans: can you stop calling us Latinx?" writes Charlotte Allen in the Wall Street Journal.

The Atlantic explains that what was once the backbone of the Democratic base, white working class voters, have migrated to the Republican Party since the 1960s, largely due to the alienation from the liberal positions of the Democrats on cultural issues and racial considerations. Half a century later, those white working-class voters became the foundation of the Republican coalition, especially in the Donald Trump era.

Now a chorus of political analysts is arguing that the same change has begun among non-white working-class voters, especially Hispanics. “We are seeing a real-time political realignment," Axios said in a recent analysis. “The Democrats are becoming the party of high-level voters most concerned with issues such as gun control and the right to abortion. Republicans are quietly building a multiracial coalition of working class voters, with inflation as an accelerator."

Asians are some of America's brightest students. The Wall Street Journal brings us an exemplary story about why Asians have had enough of liberal delirium. "Public schools in Lacey, Washington, made headlines when their 'fairness report' ranked Asian-Americans alongside whites rather than 'students of color'. Apparently Asian Americans fared too well academically to be students of color. Modern progressive theory more or less divides the nation between the oppressors, defined as white, and the oppressed, defined as everyone else. In this context, achieving success puts you on the side of the oppressors and therefore makes you white or 'adjacent white', even if your family comes from China or India. Asian-American success is an embarrassment to progressives because it undermines the claim that structural racism condemns non-white citizens on the fringes of the American dream. "

In his book just released in France, Les Dépossédés, political scientist Christophe Guilluy, one of the best in the world, explains: "One of the strengths of Trumpism is that it has been able to attract 40 per cent of Hispanic votes and part of the black vote. . The Latinos who went to Trump, or more generally the immigrant populations who go to the populist vote, are people who have integrated or assimilated in the old way and have identified with the majority”.

In ancient Rome, slaves wore the nose ring as a sign of submission ("you wear the sign of a chain on your face"). The Democrats put the ring in the nose of progressivism on minorities ("you are slaves and victims of racism").

If the slaves decide to take it off and join the "deplorables", it's over for the wokeists.