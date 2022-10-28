This week we read the very famous story of Noach's ark.

At the end of the story, we find Hashem commanding Noach to leave the ark - and this is a very interesting commandment to say the least - because why does Noach need to be commanded to leave the ark?

He can't wait to leave it - he's been doing all these tests with the raven and then the dove - to see if he can leave, so why does Hashem need to go an command him to leave the ark?

What's behind this commandment to leave the ark? And what can we learn from the entire process Noach goes through with the raven and the dove?