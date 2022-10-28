An off-duty Israeli soldier was arrested Friday afternoon, after he attacked other IDF soldiers outside of a Jewish town south of Hebron.

The incident occurred near the community of Avigail, a fledgling community established near the southern edge of Judea, after clashes broke out between local Arabs and radical left-wing activists on one hand, and IDF soldiers on the other.

The suspect, a radical left-wing activist, is currently serving as an IDF soldier.

The soldier was not on active duty at the time of the incident, and was reportedly on a leave of absence.

During the incident, the off-duty soldier hurled rocks at other soldiers.

“I strongly condemn the throwing of stones by the civilians accompanying Palestinian residents against IDF forces,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Friday.

“This is a very serious incident which will be dealt with the utmost seriousness. We will not allow anyone to harm IDF soldiers who are carrying out their duty to secure Israel.”

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi called the incident “very serious” and “embarrassing, galling criminal behavior.”

Mount Hebron Regional Council chief Yochai Damri said the attacks on Israeli towns in the area and the soldiers who secure them have become a weekly routine.

“Every Friday, radical left-wing activists, anarchists, come to carry out provocations, to clash with IDF soldiers, and to disrupt the lives of residents.”

Left-wing activist Yariv Oppenheimer, a former leader of the Peace Now movement and 2019 Knesset candidate on the Meretz slate, pushed back on the condemnations of the attack, tweeting: “There have been hundreds of incidents of settlers throwing stones at Palestinians and IDF soldiers, beating or even shooting, and there’s no response.”

“But a claim by the army that one left-wing activist threw a stone goes viral on the right-wing feed.”