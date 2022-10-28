“Terach took his son Avram… and his daughter-in-law Sarai… and they set out together… for the land of Canaan; and when they came as far as Haran, they settled there… and Terah died in Haran”.

What purpose does this paragraph serve? And why do we need to know where Terach died?

It was a clear Shabbat morning in Memphis Tennessee almost 20 years ago, when I heard one of the most compelling speeches I have ever heard. The speaker was a Shaliach colleague of mine who was completing 4 years of serving as an educator in the community and returning home to Israel.



“It has been my and my family’s privilege to serve in your community for the past 4 years. We are so fortunate to have been able to develop such strong relationships, run programs with people of all ages, learn and grow together. Many of you have tried to convince us to stay for just one or two more years, asking us to consider the exponential impact we would have with each additional year. I will tell you what I told them: the greatest lesson a Shaliach teaches is the one he teaches by leaving and returning to Israel.

"And here is my final message: many of you have shared with us your desire to move to Israel and impediments for doing so. I have learned to have more respect for those reasons and better understand the very real difficulties involved.



"But here’s what you can do – don’t stand in the way of your children doing so. Or better yet, make sure that whatever is holding you back – won’t hold them back. Keep this in mind when choosing schools and summer camps to send them to; are they Israel-centric in their philosophy and curriculum?

"Let it play a role in the Shul you attend; are the prayers for the wellbeing of the Jewish state and its soldier,Tfila Lishlom HaMedina and the IDF said there? Is Yom Ha’atzmaut celebrated as a religious holiday?

"Let it inform your vacation choices; not only whether to go to Israel but also its duration and content; are you looking for opportunities to become comfortable with Hebrew, Israel and Israelis when there?

"And maybe most importantly – let this consideration effect the post-high school your children go to and your response to the option of allowing them (or encourage them!) to stay in Israel. For another year in Yeshiva/Seminary, for the army/national service, for university, etc…

"Do everything you can to raise children who have the motivation and ability to do what you so sincerely claim to want for yourself and them.

"I understand you might not be able to make Aliyah but, again, don’t stand in your children’s way of doing so. And we will be there to receive them with open arms”.



It was Terach who set living in Eretz Yisrael as a goal for his family and took active steps to make it a reality. According to several Mefarshim this is because he knew of its unique nature and that it was designated for the descendants of Shem.

We don’t know why Terach stopped his journey in the middle, but it seems that the steps he did take, allowed Avraham to continue with its fulfillment after he passed.

We should all strive to be a Avraham, of course. But even if we find that we can’t, we can at least be a Terach.

At least in this respect.

Rabbi Yair Spitz is rormer Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Or Chaim in TorontoFor comments: yairspitz@gmail.com

