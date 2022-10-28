Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday evening with haredi journalists at a Jerusalem restaurant.

"If the haredi public goes out to vote en masse, Matan Kahana will go home. The haredim will be the equalizer," Netanyahu said.

He presented the participants with a survey which shows there is complacency in the haredi sector with one Knesset seat, and called on them to encourage the haredi public to vote.

"Do you want 'Rabbi' Kariv (MK Gilad Kariv of Labor -ed.) to be a minister? I call on all the haredi people to go out and vote. I call everywhere to vote for us, except for the haredim, whom I ask to vote for United Torah Judaism," he added.

When asked if he was afraid of the Likud losing votes to the Religious Zionism Party, Netanyahu replied, "I have no problem with the Religious Zionism Party getting a lot of votes."

Netanyahu claimed that "Lapid has a plan to pass the Likud in terms of seats, so that the task of forming the government will be assigned to him, and this must not happen."