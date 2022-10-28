Newly released body camera video shows Texas law enforcement at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre discussing the need to confront the gunman, but expressing concerns about being shot, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The video was obtained from sources by NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio, taken from the body cameras of three Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responding to the scene. Some of the video is audio only and the troopers have not been identified, noted NBC News.

"We need to go in there. I wonder if we can get in there ... and maybe open that door," one trooper says in the video.

"That’s what I was thinking too," a second trooper says.

Another responder says the gunman is "there" and "he’s gonna shoot at you again."

"He’s gonna hit you that time. You have nowhere to go," he says in the video.

The video was published ahead of a meeting of the Texas Public Safety Commission to discuss the response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 students and two teachers.

More than 70 minutes passed before law enforcement stormed inside the fourth-grade classroom and killed the gunman.

The Uvalde Police Department has come under fire for its handling of the school massacre. In August, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees dismissed police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Earlier this month, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced it had suspended its entire school police force over the handling of the school massacre.