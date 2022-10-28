The chairwoman of the Labor Party, Minister Merav Michaeli, on Thursday evening attacked opposition chairman Benjamin Netanyahu using particularly harsh words.

"Yitzhak Rabin was murdered in a political murder with the cooperation of Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben Gvir of that time," Michaeli said at the Israel Hayom conference, to the chagrin of the interviewer who repeatedly asked her if she wanted to take back her words.

Asked about the Labor Party's “Gevald campaign” (a campaign aimed at convincing voters that voting for a certain candidate or party is the only way to avert a catastrophe -ed.), Michaeli replied, "I don't know this concept. What we are saying is that the Labor Party is the strategic vote to replace Netanyahu for anyone who wants to make sure that Ben Gvir does not become a minister."

On the strengthening of Yair Lapid at the expense of the small parties, she said, "We all know that the game is a game of blocs, the bloc needs to win. I will recommend Yair Lapid as Prime Minister. He is an excellent Prime Minister."

Responding to Michaeli's accusations against Netanyahu, the Likud replied, "This is an irresponsible statement."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to Michaeli as well and said, "Michaeli's dangerous incitement repeatedly crosses red lines and permits my blood. There is a reason that the level of threats against me has increased in recent times and the Knesset Guard had to increase the security detail on me - because of her wild incitement."