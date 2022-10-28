Terrorists opened fire at a military post near the city of Shechem (Nablus) overnight Thursday.

IDF troops responded by firing at the terrorists and hitting them. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, "A shooting attack from a passing vehicle at a military post near the city of Nablus occurred a short time ago. An IDF force that was on duty in the area identified two suspicious vehicles in the area and fired at them, direct hits were detected. There were no casualties among our forces."

The statement also said that during searches at the scene, several bullet casings were found. IDF troops are searching for additional suspects in the area.

Meanwhile, the IDF decided on Thursday night, following an assessment of the situation, to lift the partial lockdown on the city of Shechem (Nablus). The decision follows the elimination of the leader of the Lions’ Den terrorist organization during an IDF raid on the group’s hideout in Shechem earlier this week.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that "as part of the ongoing assessment of the situation in the Judea and Samaria Division, it was decided to change the way traffic is restricted in the area of the city of Shechem and some of the barricades at the entrances to the city will be opened tonight."

On Wednesday, four members of the Lions’ Den terrorist organization turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority security forces.

Among them is Mahmoud al-Bana, one of the leaders of the organization, according to Kan 11 News.

Al-Bana was involved in shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and in an attack at Joseph's Tomb and was considered the organization’s second-in-command, the report said.