An attack by a knife-wielding assailant in a supermarket in a town south of Milan, Italy led to the death of at least one person and injured four others, according to local reports.

Some of the stabbing victims were seriously injured. One of the victims was reported to be Arsenal soccer player Pablo Mari.

An employee of the Carrefour supermarket in Assago who was stabbed by the suspect died on the way to the hospital.

A 46-year old man is in police custody for allegedly carrying out the stabbing attack which began in the town. No motive has been released.

Italian officials said there was no evidence to suggest the attack was linked to terrorism, according to LaPresse.