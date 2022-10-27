With less than five days until the election for the 25th Knesset, a new poll conducted by Dudi Hasid for Kan 11 shows the right-wing bloc at 60 seats, one less than the 61 needed to form a majority.

The poll shows the Likud winning 31 seats, Yesh Atid 24, the Religious Zionism party 14, and the National Unity party 11 seats.

Shas wins eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, Labor six, Meretz five, Hadash-Ta'al four, and Ra'am four.

Balad and the Jewish home polled far below the electoral threshold.

Anther poll conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for Channel 14 paints a rosier picture for the right-wing bloc, with it winning a majority of 62 seats.

According to this data, Likud receives 34 seats, Yesh Atid 23, the National Unity party 13, and the Religious Zionism party 12.

Shas wins nine seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, Labor Party four, Meretz four, Hadash-Ta'al four, and Ra'am four.

Earlier, a poll by the Maagar Mochot Institute for Israel Hayom shows Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party weakening, but his right-wing bloc strengthening less than a weak before the election for the 25th Knesset.

The poll shows the Likud party winning 30 seats, Yesh Atid 25, and the Religious Zionism party 15.

The National Unity party receives 11 seats, Shas nine, United Torah Judaism seven, Labor six, Yisrael Beytenu five, Meretz four, Rama'm four, and Hadash-Ta'al four.

The Jewish Home party remains well below the electoral threshold.

The right-wing bloc is shown winning 61 seats, enough to form a majority government, while the left-wing bloc wins 55 seats.

In response to a question as to who is most qualified to be prime minister, 49% answered Benjamin Netanyahu while 36% said incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid.