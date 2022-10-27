The British Chief Rabbi and his wife will be staying at the residence of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla the night before the coronation in order not to violate the laws of Shabbat, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and his wife Valerie will therefore be able to avoid having to take a car on May 6, which is a Saturday, when the coronation of King Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Clarence House, the royal residence, is less than a mile from Westminster Abbey. Rabbi Mirvis and his wife will be able to walk to the coronation.

There was a previous example when a similar situation occurred 120 years ago in 1902 when Chief Rabbi Hermann Adler had to attend the coronation of King Edward VII which fell on Shabbat.

Rabbi Adler stayed at a nearby synagogue and after attending prayers for Shabbat walked to Westminster Abbey with a police escort.

Chief Rabbi Mirvis will reportedly also celebrate Shabbat with a local synagogue before the coronation.