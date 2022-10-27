Jewish Home candidate Nitzana Darshan-Leitner told representatives of the "Bochrim Bachaim" forum, at a meeting in her home this week, that she is considering leaving the party and pulling out of the race for Knesset, according to a report by Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio).

Darshan-Leitner did not deny the fact that she met with the forum's representatives, but did comment on the report on her intentions to pull out of the race saying that no such thought exists.

Meanwhile, the Likud published a flyer on Thursday which directly attacks Jewish Home list chair Ayelet Shaked who, according to all polls, won't pass the electoral threshold.

Yisrael Hayom reports that the flyers state that Shaked is endangering the nationalist camp, and if she doesn't pull out of the race she will waste votes and prevent the right from forming a government.

In an interview with Israel National News on Thursday, Shaked refuted the Likud's claim stating: "The Likud is spreading a lie that isn't backed up by any poll, that we are wasting votes. It is a complete lie. In every poll that we took of our voters, if we don't run, a third will stay home, a third will vote for Gantz, and a third will vote for the rightwing bloc, therefor if we were to pull out, it wouldn't change the balance between the blocs. The Likud doesn't have 61 seats and they're preparing a scapegoat to blame for their failure."