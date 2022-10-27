Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) spoke Thursday in a joint press conference with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye.

"We are thankful to Turkiye for the crucial, life-saving cooperation [earlier this year]," Gantz said. "As agreed in our meetings, I have instructed my staff to begin the procedures required in order to resume working relations."

On Thursday morning Gantz began his official visit to Turkiye, during which he is scheduled to meet with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and with the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

Minister Gantz began his official engagements by paying his respects at the Anıtkabir mausoleum in commemoration of former President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Gantz was then welcomed at the Ministry of National Defense with a formal ceremony, after which he conducted meetings with his Turkish counterpart.

He is scheduled to meet the President at 3:30p.m. on Thursday afternoon.