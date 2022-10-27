'We're being slaughtered because we're Jews'

Eliyahu Dahan, the 23-year-old Jew who was seriously injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday, is still hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Dahan was injured near the Givat Hamivtar light rail station, which is located next to Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood.

Dahan's uncles, David and Avi Biton, said that the doctors informed them that his condition is not simple at all, and expressed their outrage at how security is being handled.

"To die sanctifying G-d's Name is praiseworthy, but it's no less [praiseworthy] to sanctify G-d's Name while living," they said. "Our Eliyahu lives sanctifying G-d's Name. Every drop of blood that came out of him, caused him to suffer and be in great pain - he is a living victim."

"We believe that everything is from G-d, this comes to awaken us, it could have happened to anyone. The doctors said that it is a miracle and we thank G-d for the kindnesses that He did for us.

"It is unthinkable that we are slaughtered here simply because we are Jews. The terrorist looked for someone who had a Jewish identity. We want to come and say - or more accurately, to request - that this not become a political discussion.

"We thank the security forces for their efforts, but there is a feeling that there needs to be a drop more deterrence and punishment for terrorists. The fact that a 16-year-old kid can do such a horrific act and then go back to playing soccer says a lot."

Concluding their statements, the pair said, "We want to ask that you pray for Eliyahu, the son of Margalit. Every chapter of Psalms, every good thought, can lift him onto his feet - a young man who cannot pass away young. He was healthy, breathing joy, and in one day - he was stabbed."