Former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz is horrified by the possibility that MK Itamar Ben Gvir will be appointed a minister in the next government.

Halutz spoke on Wednesday with the DemocraTV channel and said that "as soon as [Ben Gvir] tries to realize any of his horrible ideas, there will be a civil war here. We will not give up fundamental rights, this man avoided military service, he has many offenses registered in his name, I don't know how he was given a permit for a handgun."

"A person who dressed up as Baruch Goldstein at the age of 18, and now says 'wait, but that was at the age of 18 - now I am different', is not different and will never be different. What we see is what we get," said Halutz.

Responding to the remarks, Ben Gvir said, "Here they are preparing the ground. We must achieve 15 seats. We must achieve 15 seats."