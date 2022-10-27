MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said on Wednesday that he believes that the defense and finance ministries should remain in the hands of the Likud, and in order for that to happen, the party must win at least 30 seats in the election.

"If we form a government, I don't think we will take the defense portfolio or the finance portfolio out of the hands of the Likud," Zohar told Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) in an interview. "I hope that the Likud will be big and strong enough to maintain stability and rule responsibly, it is not certain that we will succeed with less than 30 seats."

Regarding the addition of Itamar Ben Gvir to the coalition, he said, "As soon as Itamar Ben Gvir wants to join the government and be part of the administration of the country - he will have to change his ways and show responsibility and maturity. I have no doubt that he will do that, too, we will not allow extreme things."

Zohar also expressed concerns about the results of the polls: "I saw in a poll that 80% of left-wing voters intend to vote in the elections, compared to 75% of right-wing voters. If we don't manage to get the right-wing voters to go vote, it might prevent us from reaching 61 seats. I also need the silent voter, the average citizen - who must exercise his democratic right."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Barak Ravid of Axios reported that the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates warned opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu against including Ben Gvir in a new government.

According to the report, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke with Netanyahu during Sheikh Zayed’s visit to Israel last month. They met behind closed doors for more than two hours, according to unnamed sources cited by the report.

During their meeting, Sheikh Zayed expressed concerns about the possibility Netanyahu may form a government with far-right lawmakers after the November 1 election, with one source telling Axios Sheikh Zayed was referring specifically to Ben Gvir.

Netanyahu reportedly listened to Sheikh Zayed but declined to respond. Netanyahu’s office has not responded to the report.