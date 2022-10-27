Media in Syria reported on Wednesday night that the country's air defense systems were activated following an air strike in the Damascus area.

According to the reports, explosions were heard in the area.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that "the air defense systems are operating against hostile targets in the capital's skies."

Syrian official accused Israel of being behind the air strike. This is the third attack attributed to Israel over the Syrian capital since Friday.

On Monday afternoon, Syrian media reported an attack by the Israel Air Force in Damascus. In what is considered rare, the attack took place in broad daylight, unlike past strikes which took place at night.

Syrian TV stated that "the initial data indicates that this is an Israeli attack."

According to Arab reports, the targets of Monday’s air strike were Damascus International Airport and the southwestern area of Damascus. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the attack took place in an "area controlled by Iran".

Two days earlier, Syrian media reported that the country's anti-aircraft systems had been activated following an air strike which was blamed on Israel.

The reports also said that explosions were heard over the capital, Damascus.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Iranian media reported that the air strike was aimed at Iranian targets, including military depots and trucks.

Another report claimed that one of the targets of the attack was also a Syrian anti-aircraft battery south of Damascus.