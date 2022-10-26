There are some single-issue voters, but most wise individuals will look at a variety of matters they care about and make decisions about whom to vote for accordingly. Properly addressing a combination of various issues will give them a better chance of advancing their specific field of interest.

It’s no wonder that millions of dollars are spent on advertising and promotions before elections by all parties. Knowing that many people are not well-informed, and are willing to listen to their favorite politicians, broadcasters, and other opinion promoters, these paid advertisers take advantage of them, to the benefit of the politicians and their self-serving interest groups, while sometimes ignoring the real needs of the average citizen. It is important to note that there are many honorable, wise, selfless, and dedicated politicians who are trying to advance the interests of the people and the integrity of the country that they serve, and who deserve our solid support.

One of the most important things that is going to be decided by the people at the ballot boxes is who will be given the mandate and the authority to lead the country. Hopefully, these people will work hard to the benefit of all the honorable citizens and to the overall stability and prosperity of the country.

Among many other things, the new leaders should be those who will implement solid actions to protect the safety and security of individual citizens, will guard the integrity of the national borders, will secure the economic stability of the country with good jobs and control of inflation, will facilitate excellent and accurate education of the children, will dispel deception and misinformation in the media and in the schools, and will stand up bravely against any pressure, which will help them protect fearlessly the people and the country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Being aware of the potential deception in advertising and in political ads, how are we going to identify these wonderful and responsible future good leaders?

Most people who seek office have a track record of what they stood for and did in the past. Despite attempts by some people to limit access to the relevant information about them, much of the information is available to savvy citizens who seek to identify wisdom, values, sincerity, consistency, opinions, actions, and most importantly deception and flipflopping.

Additionally, there are many good people who have a long track record of knowledge, wisdom, and solid and well-documented opinions, who should be listened to before making any final decisions. It may be wise to also listen to different sides of the same arguments, as they could be very useful to the average person when sorting out their own personal opinion and taking their own relevant action.

Most people have established their own opinions based upon their previous experiences. Even those who have made up already their own minds based upon their previous experience, should step back for a moment, before making specific and final decisions, and try to gather more relevant information, just to make sure that they are not going to make irreversible mistakes. These mistakes could be very costly to themselves, to their families, and to their country.

So before voting, joining a movement, running for office, or getting involved in community affairs, please make sure that you have accumulated as much relevant information as you can to avoid future regrets due to hasty decision making.