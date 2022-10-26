The pregnant mother who was implanted with the wrong embryo in an IVF mixup has given birth to a daughter after an extended stay at Sheba hospital.

The woman and her partner have been named as the legal parents as the child.

The woman said through her lawyer: "I am tired and exhausted. I have fulfilled my life's dream. I wanted a daughter for many years and went through grueling treatments until this long-awaited moment. I ask that they allow me to raise her and leave me to my own devices."

The family court on Tuesday canceled the State's request to appoint a guardian for the child following its birth, paving the way for the parents to register the infant as their legal child. In her decision, the judge stated that as long as no other lawsuits are filed - the appointment of the guardian is cancelled.

Genetic testing performed with the intention of clarifying the infant's health issues led to the discovery that the infant is not the genetic offspring of her parents, opening a Pandora's box which led to genetic testing of another couple presumed to be the child's genetic parents. Earlier this week, the results of the genetic testing - which the court ordered despite the pregnant mother's opposition to it - showed that the second couple is not related to the child.

Thus far, Assuta Hospital, where the IVF treatments were performed, has continued its efforts to locate the genetic parents but has not yet tested additional couples.

Professor Shuki Shemer, Chairman of the Board of Assuta Medical Centers, said that the identity of the genetic parents may never be determined.