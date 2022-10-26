The Knesset website crashed earlier this week when it was taken down by a Russian hacker, Channel 12 News political analyst Yarom Avraham reported Wednesday evening.

Anyone who tried to visit the site received an error message, and the error was the same for every part of the world and not only for internet users in Israel.

The hack occurred on Sunday night. Knesset personnel identified the breach and restored the website to full functionality within a short time.

The Russian hacktivist group 'Xaknet Team,' which has ties to the Kremlin, according to Bloomberg, was identified as the source of the cyber-attack.

The cyber-attack comes amidst warnings by Israel's intelligence community that foreign actors such as Russia and Iran may seek to use hackers to interfere in the Knesset elections next week, and as Russian officials have warned of dire consequences for Israel-Russia relations if Israel begins supplying air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia has used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.