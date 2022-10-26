The man accused of launching his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 2021 has been found guilty of first-degree homicide.

Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted on six intentional first-degree homicide charges and dozens of other counts on Wednesday for plowing through the parade near Milwaukee in a Ford Escape, FOX News reported.

Brooks was on trial for the deaths of six parade goers and injuries to many other attendees.

The jury’s decision was reached after a 23-day trial in which the defendant representing himself disrupted the court on multiple occasions and had to be ejected.

During the trial Brooks attempted to demean witnesses, raised spurious objections and even ranted for nearly an hour that the court was biased and would not let him “face his accuser.”

Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said in closing arguments on Monday that Brooks had an "utter disregard for human life.” She spoke of "overwhelming evidence" presented at the trial that proved he was guilty on all counts.

"Not one person had to be hurt that day if he had just stopped driving," she said.

Brooks urged the jury in his closing remarks to find him not guilty, claiming they had “not been privy to is the truth of your rights and your duties being the jury.”

Brooks has a significant history of criminal convictions going back to 1999, including domestic violence, child sex crimes, resisting arrest and drugs.

He faces a mandatory life sentence.