Israeli President Isaac Herzog's met with US President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday.

The two leaders met in the Oval Office, where they delivered statements to the media.

President Biden praised the maritime border agreement which Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to sign tomorrow.

"I think it's a historic breakthrough. It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it," Biden told his Israeli counterpart. "It took some real guts, and I think it took principle and persistent diplomacy to get it done, and I compliment you and I compliment the government."

"This agreement is gonna allow the development of energy fields

for both countries, and it's gonna create new hope and economic opportunities for the people Lebanon and enhance the security and stability for the people of Israel," he added.

He said that the two would discuss the "ironclad commitment the United States has to Israel based on our principles, our ideas, our values. They are the same values. I've often said, Mr. President, that if there were not an Israel, we'd have to invent one."

President Herzog thanked his host for inviting him to meet him at the White House and for mediating the maritime borders agreement, calling Biden a "true friend of Israel."

Herzog discussed the ongoing protests across Iran over the killing of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly.

He called Iran's brutal suppression of the protestors "an example of [Iran's malign behavior], crushing its own citizens, moving towards nuclear weapons, and supplying lethal weapons that are killing innocent citizens in Ukraine. I think the Iranian challenge will be an major challenge which we will discuss."