The Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities called on the country’s Social Democratic (SD) party to distance itself from a party official who made a degrading comment about Anne Frank.

Council President Lena Posner Körösi called on the SD party in a statement to sever ties with Rebecka Fallenkvist after the party official’s comment.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Fallenkvist, 26, who is the party’s head of television programming, referred to Anne Frank as “immoral.”

“Fallenkvist expresses a remarkable disrespect for Anne Frank as a Holocaust victim. Normalizing a treacherous language and shamelessly trivializing the suffering of Holocaust victims is indecent and undignified, all the more serious from an elected politician who enjoys great influence,” Posner said.

“The kind of rhetoric Fallenkvist expresses stands in stark contrast to Sweden’s commitment to remembering the Holocaust. The Jewish Central Council welcomes a clear, clear and immediate disassociation from the SD’s party leadership,” she added.