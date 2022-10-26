Under the headline: “Israel or Palestine,” the Sovereignty Movement warns against steps taken by Minister Benny Gantz that promote, in practice, the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The movement expresses concern about what its members characterize as a right-wing mask behind which Benny Gantz conceals his political philosophy.

“It is time to unmask the Defense Minister’s policy,” the ad says. “Gantz is a leftist, who, under the guise of IDF activity, is promoting a political program that endangers Israel."

The movement enumerates some of the steps taken by Benny Gantz in the political realm, steps that, in practice, promote the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria.

These steps include the indifference with which the Defense Ministry treats the PA's creeping and systematic annexation of Area C, the halting of construction and development of the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, the steps that he promoted in the political arena to obstruct the sovereignty initiative, the legitimacy granted to the Palestinian Authority leadership in general, and to Abu Mazen in particular, the transfer of hundreds of millions shekels to the Palestinian Authority, which funds the families of imprisoned terrorists, and more.

“The Minister of Defense is gambling the future of the State of Israel, when it has already been proven that concessions increase terrorism and invite international pressure,” it is written in the movement’s advertisement.

The heads of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, emphasize that their movement is not political and is not calling to vote for one party or another. However, as a movement committed to the values ​​of the Land of Israel and its territorial integrity, they could not remain silent.