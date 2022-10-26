Russia conducted a rehearsal of its response to a nuclear attack on Wednesday.

The drill involved strategic bombers, nuclear submarines and ballistic missiles, Reuters reported.

The exercise, which is conducted annually using simulated launches to test Russia’s nuclear capabilities and as a show of strength, came after Russia alleged this week that Ukraine planned to use a “dirty bomb.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the exercise from a remote location.

The simulation practiced "delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike,” according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the test of land and sea nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles fired from bombers had been successful.

After the drill concluded, Putin told a gathering of intelligence officials from former USSR nations that there was a high potential for further international war.

"There are new risks and challenges for our collective security," he said.