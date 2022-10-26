Defense Minister Benny Gantz took off Wednesday evening for an official visit to Turkey. This is the first visit conducted by an Israeli Minister of Defense to the country in over a decade.

The Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart tomorrow (27.10.22) at the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. Gantz is joined by the MoD Director General Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amir Eshel, Military Secretary B.G. Yaki Dolf, and Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division in the Defense Ministry.

Minister Gantz's expected schedule for Thursday:

10:15 - Visit to the Anıtkabir mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 11:00 - Welcome ceremony at the Ministry of National Defense

11:15 - Four-eye meeting between the Ministers, followed by a meeting with the respective delegations

12:45 - The Ministers will deliver a joint statement to the press.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to travel back to Israel on Thursday evening.