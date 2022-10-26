Israeli journalist Guy Zohar was attacked by stone-throwers near Shimshit in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel.

Zohar recounted the escalation of violence by his town's neighbors: "Residents of my community say that they are already reluctant to walk in the nearby Tzippori Forest because groups arrive there with off-road motorcycles and ATVs that riot. There are attempted attacks by men who run outside the community."

Zohar talks about "women who are harassed while running" and says that "our neighborhood with the surrounding Arab settlements is good, but recently they have been trying to harm us. There were also stones thrown during Operation Guardian of the Walls."

In another case, stones were thrown at a man as he ran near Yafa an-Naseriyye. The police said that the Shabak is involved in the investigation.

Yair Krauss, a Makor Rishon journalist, said: "These events are a clear expression of the lack of deterrence, governance and security. The perpetrators are often young men and boys from Arab society who have no fear of the police or the courts and the law. Just as they exercise control through terror within the Arab communities against innocent and law-abiding citizens, they do it outside as well."