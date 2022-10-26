The District Court in Lod today (Wednesday) accepted the state's position and rejected the appeal of Nasser Abu Khamid against the parole board's decision not to grant his request for early release.

Abu Khamid was convicted for the murders the couple Rabbi Binyamin and Talia Kahana, Gadi Rajwan and a number of other Israelis.

His release was requested, despite the seven life sentences plus 50 years he was sentenced to, due to his terminal illness.

The parole board rejected his request on October 6, after determining that it did not have the authority to consider releasing him. The board added that it would have rejected his request for early release even if had the authority to consider the matter.

Prior to the hearing, the families submitted a position paper to the parole board, through attorney Ofir Steiner and attorney Haim Bleicher from the Honenu organization, in which they demanded that the terrorist's sentence not be shortened. The representatives of the families attached personal letters to the position paper, in which they revealed the agony the families went through, and the pain they felt when they heard about the hearing being scheduled.

"We have 6 children left, fatherless and motherless, between the ages of 2 months and 14. This terrible trauma is not forgotten or erased. In a world where justice, truth and morality come first, there is no justification to be merciful to that terrorist in the face of the law, the trauma, the loneliness, the deep pain, the sense of loss - I carry to this day," wrote one of the family's daughters in a letter to the parole board.