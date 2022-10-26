The government has released the tentative schedule for the signing of the maritime border agreement with Lebanon tomorrow.

At 10:30 AM, a special meeting of the government will be convened to approve the agreement

The signing of the agreement by Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem will take place at noon.

At 3 PM, a ceremony will be held at the UN Base in Naqoura with the Israeli negotiating team as well as Lebanese, American, and UN delegations.

At 5 PM, statements will be made to the media by the Israeli negotiating team at Rosh HaNikra.

At 7 PM, Prime Minister Lapid will meet with American mediator Amos Hochstein.

As the schedule is tentative, all times except the start of the government meeting in the morning.