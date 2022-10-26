United Torah Judaism chief Yitzhak Goldknopf, who heads the party's Agudat Yisrael faction, on Wednesday morning said that he is not impressed with the recent polls.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the haredi vote may be a deciding factor in the upcoming elections, and that complacence on the haredi street may cause the United Torah Judaism list to lose a seat instead of gaining.

"Don't be impressed by the polls, we see what goes on in the [haredi] community, on the ground they work hard," Goldknopf told Galei Israel.

He added, "I am calm, the haredim tend not to answer surveys on the phone. They tell themselves, 'Maybe it's the Tax Authority, maybe it's the National Insurance Institute, leave me alone.'"

"If our companies, who go out in the field every night, bring us results - we will win nine Knesset seats."