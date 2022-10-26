Despite Ukraine's accusations leveled at Israel's decision not to arm it with defensive weapons and a Zelenskyy advisor claiming that, "Israel has chosen to be on the wrong side of history," a senior Ukrainian official told the New York Times that Israel is providing his country with insider information on Iranian drones used in strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.

In July, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said US had intelligence indicating that Iran was willing to arm Russia with advanced UAVs, and train Russian forces on their use.

Last month, Ukraine reported the first Russian attacks carried out using Iranian-made drones, targeting the south of the country, including the strategic city of Odessa on the Black Sea.

At the start of October, Iranian-made drones were also reportedly used in an attack in the Ukrainian town of Bila Tserkva, southwest of the capital Kyiv.

On Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, during which they agreed that Israel would assist Ukraine in the development of a civilian early warning system.

Gantz reiterated that Israel would not provide weapon systems to Ukraine.

