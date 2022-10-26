The stormy weather which began Sunday has not let up, and forecasts for the end of this week remain wintry.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms from northern Israel to the Negev. There is a chance that the southern and eastern streams will flood.

During the morning hours, strong eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. Temperatures will drop significantly.

Beginning in the evening, the rains will gradually lessen, and overnight it will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall, especially in northern Israel and along the coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and during the morning hours, there may be local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain mostly unchanged.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, with an additional slight rise in temperatures. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. Beginning in the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coastline.