A new poll conducted by the Rafi Smith Institute for the Galei Israel radio station showed that if elections were held today, the Likud-led bloc would win a majority in the Knesset.

The poll gave the Likud party 32 Knesset seats, and the Yesh Atid party 25 Knesset seats.

It placed Religious Zionism as the third-largest party, with 13 seats, and National Unity as a close fourth, with 12 seats.

Following the larger parties are Shas with nine seats and United Torah Judaism with seven seats. Yisrael Beytenu and Labor were projected to win five seats each, while three parties would win four seats each: the United Arab List (Ra'am), Meretz, and Hadash-Ta'al.

Neither the Arab Balad nor the Jewish Home party is projected to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc would win 61 seats, while the opposing bloc would win 55 seats. Hadash-Ta'al, which holds the remaining four seats, is not expected to join any government.