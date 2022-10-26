מפלגת הציונות הדתית בסרטון חדש: "זה או אנחנו או גנץ"

One week to the elections: The Religious Zionism Party is sharpening its campaign messages and claiming that if they do not win more seats than Benny Gantz and his National Unity Party, Benjamin Netanyahu may form a government with Gantz at the expense of Smotrich and Ben Gvir's faction.

In a new video released as part of the election campaign, the party presents the words of former Chief of Staff Dan Halutz, who said in an interview Tuesday on the DemocratTV channel that Gantz should enter a government with Netanyahu in order to leave Religious Zionism on the outside looking in.

The party is calling on the public to vote for it so that it will be the third largest, above Gantz, and thus it will be guaranteed that a full-fledged right-wing government will be established.