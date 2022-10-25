Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alleged this week that the Republican Party is hatching a plot to "steal the next presidential election."

Clinton made the claim in a newly released promotional campaign by progressive activist group Indivisible, according to FOX News

"Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election. And they’re not making a secret of it," Clinton said.

"The right-wing-controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections,” claimed Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to former President Donald Trump.

Clinton’s allegation was in reference to Moore v. Harper, a redistricting case being heard by the Supreme Court this term that may allow state legislatures to have additional powers when it comes to regulating federal elections.

Clinton alleged that if the case is won by the Republican majority North Carolina General Assembly, GOP-controlled state legislatures could decide the outcome of the 2024 election.

"Just think, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic Electoral College, but by state legislatures — many of them Republican-controlled," Clinton charged.

Clinton previously described the 2016 election as being “stolen” from her.

In 2019, she said: "I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.”