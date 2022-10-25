Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party is gaining momentum with a week to go before the elections for the 25th Knesset, according to a new poll by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News.

The poll shows the Likud remaining the largest party, but falling to 31 seats, while Yesh Atid rises to 27 seats. Yesh Atid's rise comes at the expense of the left-wing parties Meretz and Labor, which fall to four seats each., as well as the National Unity party, which falls to 11 seats.

The Religious Zionism party would win 14 seats, Shas eight, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, Hadash-Ta'al four, and Ra'am four.

The poll shows the right-wing bloc under Netanyahu winning 60 seats while the current coalition would win 56 seats.

The Jewish Home party fared slightly better than in previous polls, winning 2.2% of the vote, but still falls short of the electoral threshold. The Balad party also polled below the electoral threshold at 2.3%.