Jewish Home chairwoman Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked held a press conference in Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan Tuesday evening in which she vowed to run until the end despite her party's dismal standing in the polls.

"From the moment the news was published that I was considering withdrawing, I received a tremendous push from the public. A tremendous push accompanied by great concern. In the last day, the publications brought about a shift among the ideological public that my fate was tied to their fate, suddenly the realization hit that [if we withdrew], they would be left without their letter at the ballot box," Shaked said.

"I'm here to stop the rumor mill - I'm running to the end," she declared.

"I am proud of who I am and proud of my path. It's true, I'm not without mistakes and as I've said many times, my mistakes have broken many hearts which I've encountered in the last few weeks in this crazy and daily journey from house to house, village to village throughout the length and breadth of our amazing country.

"I meet the women and the men and the young men and women and answer all the difficult questions even if they are uncomfortable for me. I am not asking for discounts. And I have felt a great awakening in the last few days. People are returning home and demand the letter 'bet' on the ballot.

The Jewish Home party is not retiring from the race! All polls show one thing, the right does not have 61 seats. There is 59, there is 60, and there is no 61. On the other hand, if we pass the electoral threshold, there will be a right-wing government of 62 seats," she said.