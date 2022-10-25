An Israeli man was stabbed after entering a store in the Arab village of Al Funduq in Samaria Tuesday.

The 50-year-old victim had entered the village with his son when he was stabbed in the stomach. He was treated by Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah personnel and evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in moderate condition.

The IDF stated that the stabbing was a terrorist attack and not criminal in nature. "A report was received of a stabbing attack in the village of Al Fundug in the area of ​​the Ephraim regional division. A terrorist arrived at the location, stabbed an Israeli citizen and fled."

"The IDF forces gave the citizen initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to a hospital while he was conscious," the military said.