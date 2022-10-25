תיעוד מחיסול מנהיג 'גוב האריות' בשכם דוברות המשטרה

The IDF has released new details and helmet footage of the raid on an apartment in the Kasbah of Shechem (Nablus) that was used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site for the Lions’ Den terrorist group.

Five terrorists were killed in the raid, including one of the leaders of the terror organization.

In the footage, the IDF soldiers can be seen unloading from their vehicles and entering the Kasbah. Upon being fired upon by armed men they return fire.

Border Police Commander Chief Superintendent Amir Cohen said: "Border Police forces, in a joint operation with military forces and the precise direction of the Shabak, thwarted a major target tonight and damaged the infrastructure of the terrorist [group]which recently carried out a series of attacks against Israeli targets."

Cohen added, "Thanks to the swift and determined activity of the soldiers, who bravely faced the gunmen who fired at them, the forces were able to carry out the mission successfully. The National Anti-Terrorism Unit of the Border Police, in cooperation with all the security forces, will continue to act against terrorism with determination and everywhere that will be required in order to maintain the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."