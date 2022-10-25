Coordinator for Captives and the Missing Yaron Blum and Prime Minister Yair Lapid agreed that the former would step down on Monday, 31 October 2022.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked Blum for his five years of open and covert activity, and for the professional, dedicated and sensitive manner in which he carried out his position. The Prime Minister stressed that the State of Israel is committed to bringing back its captive and missing.

Upon concluding his duties, Blum said that he saw his position as a mission and sought to express his support for the families, and to thank and stand by everyone involved in this holy and complex work: 'And there is hope for your future, says the Lord, and your children shall return to their own border'."

The Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, will serve as Acting Coordinator for Captives and the Missing until a permanent appointment is made.