Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich spoke at the Movement for the Quality of Government conference Tuesday and promised to appoint religious officers to senior positions in the IDF if he becomes defense minister.

Smotrich said at the conference: "Our recruitment percentages are higher and you are afraid because when I become Defense Minister I will have a lot of religious generals and brigadier generals to appoint who will restore the Jewish spirit, national honor and the pursuit of victory to the IDF."

Smotrich responded to Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who claimed that women would face discrimination of the Religious Zionism party is part f the next government.

"Young women in Israel should know," wrote Prime Minister Lapid, "if the gang of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich comes to power, you will not be soldiers in the IDF, you will not serve in the government, you will not be senior CEOs, you will have no rights to your body The glass ceiling will return, thicker than ever."

Smotrich responded: "Tell me, you hollow, inciting little demagogue, do you remember that when I was Transportation Minister I had a female director [of my ministry]? Do you realize that all you have left is a false intimidation campaign with no connection to reality and you simply have nothing positive to sell to the citizens of Israel? In another week, you will be doing this from the benches of the opposition and we will restore hope to the citizens of Israel."