A partial solar eclipse began Tuesday at 12:00p.m., and will continue for a few hours.

The eclipse can be best viewed from northern Israel, but is visible from other areas of the country as well.

The eclipse is expected to reach its peak at 2:00p.m., when it will be possible to see between 29-34% of the eclipse from Earth.

Those wishing to view the solar eclipse should look northward from a relatively dark location, while being careful not to damage their vision.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun. Tuesday's eclipse will be the last until April 2023.