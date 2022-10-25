A major service outage has hit the popular Whatsapp messaging application, disrupting service for users around the world.

Downdetector, a website which tracks service outages, reported a major spike Tuesday in the number of reports for Whatsapp, with thousands of complaints claiming messages are not being delivered.

Meta, Whatsapp's parent company, confirmed to Business Today Tuesday that service disruptions have been reported and promised to correct the issue.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."