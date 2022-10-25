The chairman of the National Unity Party, Minister Benny Gantz, said on Monday that he will not sit in a government with Benjamin Netanyahu, but in his estimation, he will succeed in forming a coalition on his own.

"If Netanyahu gets 61 seats, I will respect the public's choice and I will serve the people of Israel from the opposition. But if he does not have 61, I think I am the only one in Israeli politics who can move parties from bloc to bloc, and I can explain to you how I will dismantle Netanyahu's bloc. The haredim said In their own voice they don't want to go to the opposition, and in that case the haredim should ask who they prefer to go with, and I think it's not inevitable that they will go with me and that some defectors from the Likud will also go with me, and I know what they are saying behind closed doors," Gantz said In an interview with Radio 103FM.

He also responded to the question of whether there is no issue in bringing together parties like Shas and Yisrael Beytenu.

"I hope that I will be able to bridge the gaps between these two parties and together establish a broad and stable government. They sat together in the past and will sit together in the future. If someone insists and decides that he is not coming, then we will lose some of these 73 seats. There are still 63 seats and I hope that more people from the Likud will say that it is inconceivable that Netanyahu will hold them hostage and we will get more numbers. Even at the minimum we have the numbers," claimed Gantz.