Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Monday at the Prime Minister's office at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with Prime Minister of The Netherlands Mark Rutte.

They met privately and then held an expanded meeting with their teams; Energy Minister Karine Elharrar took part in the expanded meeting.

Prime Minister Lapid said at the beginning of his meeting with Prime Minister Rutte, “On Thursday, we are going to sign an agreement with Lebanon. We have to work together to find medium-term and long-term solutions for green energy and renewable energy.”

The two leaders discussed energy cooperation between Israel and Europe as part of the effort to assist the latter with its energy crisis.

The leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields including energy, climate and AI.

They also discussed the Iranian issue, with an emphasis on the protests across Iran. Prime Minister Lapid expressed appreciation for the women of Iran in their struggle for basic rights.

During the joint statements, Lapid said, “First of all, thank you for coming here. It's an important visit of an important friend – a friend of Israel, but also a friend of mine.”

“We share a vision, we share values; we both believe in liberal democracy, liberal values, and this is the basis for the relations between our two countries, and these values are being tested today and there are some who fight them,” he added.

“If we look at the demonstrations in Iran, they are, I think, an inspiration to all of us. People who are willing to fight, especially women who are willing to fight for freedom and risk their lives for basic rights.”

“We have discussed today how to strengthen the relations between our countries.”

“Israel has come back to the Association Council with the European Union, with the help of the Netherlands, and so I think our Forum should be the natural follow-up for this in order to, again, strengthen our relationship,”.

“And there is another issue. The Minister of Energy is here, so there is another important issue to be discussed today, which is the future of energy in complicated times.”

“Again, thank you, my friend, for your support – for many years – of Israel, and welcome,” he concluded.