In conversations between Minister Ayelet Shaked and Deputy Minister Abir Kara, the possibility of Kara withdrawing from the elections and expressing support for Shaked was examined, in exchange for a promise of his being appointed to the post of Economy Minister if Shaked passes the electoral threshold, Channel 12 News’ Daphna Liel reported on Monday.

The deal ultimately did not come to fruition because Kara asked that the two make their intention public and examine the responses, while Shaked demanded an immediate statement.

On Sunday it was reported that Shaked is facing an imminent decision whether to continue the party's bid for the Knesset or to withdraw from the race.

According to the report, after two and a half months in which she did not pass the electoral threshold, the polls that will be released over the next two days and those to be published this Friday will decide the fate of her race.

Some of Shaked's associates in the Jewish Home believe that if she does not pass the electoral threshold, the public will blame her for preventing Netanyahu from achieving the 61 seats required to form a government, especially among the public that would be the hardest hit by the wasted votes. Other associates believe that she should run till the end, because most of her voters will not support anyone else anyway, and she will have the power of several thousand voters should there be a sixth election.