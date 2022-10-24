A man and a woman were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting in Bat Yam Monday night.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Eitan Shamir, who was the first responder at the scene, said: “I was in my office when I heard the sound of gunshots outside. I immediately rushed out and arrived first at the scene where the shooting took place. I found two injured citizens lying on the sidewalk and I immediately provided them with medical treatment following which, they were transported to the hospital for further care by a mobile intensive care ambulance. One of them was in moderate condition, and the other was in serious condition at the time of transport."