A shooting at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri ended with at least three dead and eight wounded.

The dead included an adult, a female victim and the shooter, FOX News reported.

At least eight people were injured, including two students. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Local law enforcement described the scene as an “active shooting incident.”

“Our department responded to an active shooting incident this morning at Central VP School. A suspect was taken into custody,” St. Louis police said on Twitter.

Police did not give any further information about the third victim, who was also described as female.

According to St. Louis Police Chief Michael Slack, the school’s doors were locked which gave school security officers time to respond to the shooting.

"There was an exchange of gunfire," Slack said.

"Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital," St. Louis Public Schools said in a statement.